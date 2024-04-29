EUROPEAN FUNDS: Opening of 6 calls for ESF+ projects for a total amount of €7,2M | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the intermediary body managing priorities 2, 3 and 7 of the 2021-2027 FSE+ National Program, is launching 6 calls for projects.

With a cumulative amount of 7,2 million euros, these calls for projects will allow the selected actions to be supported by a grant from the European Union. These 6 calls for projects have been open on the My FSE+ approach platform, since Thursday April 18, 2024, around three priorities.

Priority 2 – Promote access to employment for young people and strengthen their employability, particularly through educational success

Call for projects n°1: Improve access to employment and activation measures for all job seekers, particularly young people (€797.643).

Call for projects no. 2: Promote equal access and follow-up through to completion of an inclusive and quality education or training course (€880.000).

Priority 3 – Improve skills and education, vocational training and guidance systems to better anticipate and support economic changes

Call for projects n°1: Improving the quality, inclusiveness and effectiveness of education and training systems as well as their suitability for the labor market (€320.000).

Call for projects n°2: Promoting lifelong learning, in particular opportunities for strengthening skills and flexible retraining for all (€2.825.000).

Priority 7 – Respond to the specific challenges of the outermost regions

Call for projects n°1: Improve access to employment and activation measures for all job seekers, particularly young people (€822.946).

Call for projects no. 2: Promote equal access and follow-up through to completion of an inclusive and quality education or training course (€1.600.000).

Calls for projects are published on:

The Europe is committed to Saint-Martin website: https://europe-a-saint-martin.eu

The website of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr

The website managed by the Ministry of Labor, Health and Solidarity: https://www.fse.gouv.fr

These 6 calls for projects specify the procedures for submitting grant application files, providing information on the eligibility of beneficiaries, projects, expenses, as well as the selection criteria for operations. Project leaders will be able to submit their application between April 18, 2024 and August 18, 2024. They can be supported in the procedure for submitting their application, by agents of the FSE+ service of the Community, by sending an email to the address following: fondeuropeens@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fonds-europeens-ouverture-de-6-appels-a-projets-fse-pour-un-montant-total-de-72me/