EUROPEAN HERITAGE DAYS 2023: Opening of online registration for visits to historic sites | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and its Department of Cultural Affairs are organizing guided tours of the historic sites of Saint-Martin on Saturday September 16, 2023.

For history lovers, that of Marigot will be told by Stéphie Gumbs with two historical visits, the first at 14:30 p.m. and the second at 16:30 p.m.

Meet in the parking lot of the Fort. Places are limited to a maximum of 10 participants per visit. For those who wish to discover the manufacturing secrets of Guavaberry Colombier Tradition, it will be in the company of Louis Maccow on Saturday September 16 either at 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Places here are limited to a maximum of 15 people per visit. And finally, the unmissable visit to Fort Louis with Christophe Henocq at 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. with participants meeting in the Fort parking lot. All visits are only accessible after online registration (see info). The Collectivity awaits many of you to discover the history and heritage of Saint-Martin. _VX

Registration information: https://forms.gle/ZgwcRpFr8nD6VHb86

