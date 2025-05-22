EVENT: A festive and supportive Thursday at the Marina Royale | FAXINFO

This evening, Thursday, May 22, starting at 18 p.m., the Marina Port la Royale in Marigot will vibrate to the rhythm of music, celebrations, and solidarity during an exceptional evening hosted by the site's merchants, restaurateurs, and partners. This evening, Thursday, May 22, starting at 18 p.m., the Marina Port la Royale in Marigot will vibrate to the rhythm of music, celebrations, and solidarity during an exceptional evening hosted by the site's merchants, restaurateurs, and partners.

Initially planned for April and postponed due to bad weather, the initiative is reborn with a new collective energy. The event, now part of the dynamic of the “Jeudis de la Marina”, takes on a very special dimension: that of a joint project focused on sharing and reconstruction after the tragic fire occurred on April 19.

From 18 p.m., the public will be able to enjoy a jet ski parade, before settling down on the terrace or at the water's edge to enjoy the "happy hours" offered until 19 p.m. At 18:30 p.m., the duo Gab & Léa will take over the music with a floating concert, for a warm and festive atmosphere until 21:30 p.m. Voices will be raised in the heart of the marina, while passersby, regulars and curious people will be invited to join this moment of conviviality.

Beyond the show, this evening marks a turning point for the Marina Royale's stakeholders, united in their efforts to revive the site. Together, they are reinventing Thursday evenings as opportunities to celebrate local life, with the support of what they hope will be a large audience. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-un-jeudi-festif-et-solidaire-a-la-marina-royale/