EVENT / A look back at an unforgettable evening: Fabien Olicard, between mentalism and solidarity | FAXINFO

To end the year 2024 in style, the Grand Case Beach Club hosted an exceptional evening organized by the Tourism Club. In front of a captivated audience, Fabien Olicard, famous mentalist, presented a captivating show mixing humor and exploration of the brain's capabilities.

This event, supported by several partners, had a clear objective: to raise funds for the association Nature is the Key (NTK), led by Juliette Irish. The proceeds will be used to equip the young people of Sandy Ground with digital tools, essential for their education.

During his talk, Fabien Olicard immersed the audience in the fascinating twists and turns of our brain. He addressed concepts such as cognitive biases, explaining how our thought shortcuts influence our decisions, sometimes without our knowledge. Through interactive demonstrations, he revealed how the brain consumes and saves its energy, while creating automatisms. With humor and pedagogy, he encouraged a better understanding of these mechanisms in order to master them. The evening also turned to more practical subjects, such as the importance of working on your memory on a daily basis. Fabien gave simple but impactful tips: improving the quality of your sleep, staying hydrated, practicing physical activity, or playing board games. Between anecdotes, illusions and deep reflections, this conference captivated the 120 spectators present, in a moment where entertainment and reflection combined with solidarity. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-retour-sur-une-soiree-inoubliable-fabien-olicard-entre-mentalisme-et-solidarite/