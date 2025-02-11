EVENT: A romantic getaway and a tribute concert to Jimmy Buffett | FAXINFO

Love is in the air at Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, a top destination for a luxurious stay on the neighboring island. To celebrate Valentine's Day, the resort is offering an exclusive offer reserved for Caribbean residents, accompanied by a special concert in tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

The resort’s open-air amphitheater will rock to the sounds of the legendary musician’s greatest hits for two unique evenings: Saturday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 18, from 21 p.m. to midnight. Guests staying at Aurora will receive complimentary admission to the concert. For those not staying on-site, advance tickets are available for $49 per adult and $25 per child.

On February 18, visitors who have booked a dinner at one of the resort's fine restaurants will be offered complimentary admission to the concert. A perfect opportunity to savor exceptional cuisine before enjoying an unforgettable musical evening.

To book your stay and guarantee your place for this unforgettable evening, go to AuroraAnguilla.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-une-escapade-romantique-et-un-concert-hommage-a-jimmy-buffett/