EVENT: Book signing at the Librairie du Front de Mer in Marigot | FAXINFO

This Saturday morning, June 21, three local authors gathered under the porch of the Librairie du Front de Mer in Marigot to promote and sign their latest literary releases. Among them was Agathe Novella, whose first novel was published last month.

"It's above all a feel-good novel, which combines a thriller aspect with the notion of resilience." This is how Agathe, a young author who has lived on the island since 2018, describes the general atmosphere of her first novel, self-published last May.

"Follow the Sun" is the story of this young Parisian heroine, Bianca, who is recovering from the grief of her partner on the island of Saint-Martin. It's an opportunity to (re)discover the island through real and fictional locations featured throughout the story. Agathe, a trained journalist, is also known for co-founding Focus, a free art and culture magazine in Saint-Martin. Exploring writing in all its forms eventually led her to fiction. And she doesn't intend to stop there: "I'm already halfway through writing my second novel. It's an exercise I'm passionate about."

Alongside her, another young novelist, Luna Mystia, was present to sign her latest publication, Flower Love, a poetic and dark novel of over 500 pages, which she wrote in just four months, alongside her long working days.

Finally, Marie-Estelle Voisin-Wünschendorff signed her photographic work, “Coral Reef Fish,” which she had printed in mainland France.

Three Saint-Martin talents to illustrate a diverse and colorful local culture. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-seance-dedicace-a-la-librairie-du-front-de-mer-a-marigot/