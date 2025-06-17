EVENT: Current issues on the island discussed at the MEDEF breakfast | FAXINFO

Saturday morning was devoted to the MEDEF breakfast, attended by its president Michel Vogel and Prefect Cyrille le Vély, in the large multipurpose room of the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school. Discussions were numerous and focused on key current issues for the region, such as freight and housing.

In front of a dense audience composed of business leaders, institutional representatives and elected officials, the topics discussed revealed a palpable tension between the ambitions displayed and the blockages of daily life in Saint-Martin.

The main topics discussed first focused on housing: Senator Annick Petrus discussed the explosive situation on the island, where the waiting list for social housing exceeds 3000 applications. Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivité, also highlighted the constant rise in rents.

With security being a perennial concern, Yann Le Cam, representing Marigot's merchants, questioned the Prefect on this issue, citing the vandalism of the capital's only generator on the French side and the security situation around the Marina Royale. The Prefect highlighted the efforts made in this regard on the island, particularly on Grand-Case Boulevard, which is now lit at night, pedestrianized, and monitored.

Finally, the question of more logical and economical trade routes for freight was supported by representatives of the Monoprix and Super U brands, who still deplore goods arriving spoiled or with use-by dates that are too short for customers.

At the end of this busy, sometimes tense, but useful breakfast, the participants agreed not to leave it at that. Several proposed quickly organizing a series of thematic meetings with public decision-makers, to move from observation to action. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-les-sujets-dactualite-de-lile-evoques-lors-du-petit-dejeuner-du-medef/