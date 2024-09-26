EVENT: Everyone on roller skates Saturday and Sunday at the McDonald’s restaurant in Belvedere! | FAXINFO

Building on the success of the McDonald's restaurant in Marigot, where 320 children gathered for two days to enjoy roller skating, McDonald's and its partner Rinky Roll are inviting you to the McDonald's restaurant in Belvedere, in the Dutch part, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September for two more days that promise to be spectacular!

In collaboration with its loyal partner, Rinky Roll, McDonald's is proud to host two days of fun and community engagement. This collaboration aims to bring families together and create joyful experiences for children and teens on both sides of the island.

McDonald's is committed to being a positive force in the community, and this event is just one of the ways the popular fast food chain is working to bring joy to kids, teens and adults alike!

Building on the popular enthusiasm generated in the French part during the start of the school year, McDonald's and Rinky Roll will once again make hundreds of children and teenagers happy this weekend ready to discover the joys of roller skating. In parallel with this great event, you will also be able to taste delicious dishes that you can buy on site. See you on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 for two days of leisure that promise to be exceptional!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-tous-en-rollers-skate-samedi-et-dimanche-au-restaurant-mcdonalds-du-belvedere/