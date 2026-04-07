EVENT: Grand-Case Tuesdays resume tonight | FAXINFO

The Grand-Case Tuesdays series came to a halt last week. Organizers Calypso Event announced the suspension of the event “until further notice” due to a lack of clarity regarding the Collectivity’s subsidy. Two evenings were still scheduled, on March 31st and April 7th, leaving the 2026 season incomplete.

Launched on February 24th for six events, the 2026 edition had already been jeopardized by a weather-related cancellation. Four evenings were ultimately able to take place. In a message to the public, spokesperson Chantal Vernusse lamented the lack of confirmation of promised funding for February and then March: “This lack of response makes it impossible for us to continue organizing the event responsibly,” while affirming the commitment to relaunching it as soon as the financial situation is clarified.

The Collectivity, which “regrets that only partial information was disseminated without including the full schedule and discussions,” was quick to respond: “For several years, points of concern have also been shared with the organizing association, particularly regarding the need to strengthen the event’s financial structure, diversify funding sources, and plan ahead more effectively.” President Louis Mussington reiterated his continued financial support: €50.000 in 2024 and €64.000 in 2025, representing up to 64% of the total budget with the support of the Tourist Office. According to the latter, the grant application for 2026 was submitted late, on November 20, 2025, after the deadline for commitments. Any allocation remained contingent upon the vote on the budget adopted on March 27 at the last Territorial Council meeting and its review by the Executive Council last Thursday. Following this, the Collectivity is granting a subsidy of €55.000 to the MDGC, which will therefore resume this evening, Tuesday, April 7, for two editions, with the grand finale on Tuesday, April 14. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-reprise-des-mardis-de-grand-case-ce-soir/