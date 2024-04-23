EVENT: Kick-off of the 3rd edition of the Languages, Arts and Cultures Festival! | FAXINFO

Organized by National Education and various of its partners, the launch of this unifying event took place this Monday, April 22 at the Saint-Jean stadium in Saint-Barthélemy.

Sunday afternoon, a group of students from the Mont des Accords college set sail towards Saint-Barthélemy to begin this rich human, educational and cultural adventure.

Other groups from various establishments in the region will join their classmates during the week to share an unforgettable experience with their peers from Saint-Barthélemy. High-level sporting figures such as Florencia Hunt and William Marinette will also be there thanks to the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin.

