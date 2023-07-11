EVENT: MAD EVENTS celebrates its 2nd anniversary at Roxxy Beach this Saturday, July 15 | FAXINFO

If there is one event not to be missed this summer 2023, it is the one and only Beach Party organized by Mad Events at Roxxy Beach in Simpson Bay this Saturday July 15 which will mark the two years of existence of the duo of organizers, Yohan and Thomas.

The story of Mad Events began at Roxxy in 2021 with their very first Beach Party, the original concept of which has now made the reputation of the organizers in terms of unmissable and memorable events. On the strength of their well-deserved success and with a desire to return to their roots, the duo strikes again very hard with a cutting-edge program that will meet the expectations of an impatient public: Classy D, Wiwi, Maestro and Big Boss will follow one another behind the turntables , with the presence of VJ Ben who came especially from Guadeloupe. The headliner of this anniversary Beach Party which will start at 15 p.m. on Roxxy Beach in Simpson Bay is none other than NANO, the personal DJ of 6IX9INE and Bad Bunny who has also performed alongside famous artists like Lil Wayne, Marshmello, Migos and Rick Ross. Thanks to his exceptional DJ style without headphones and his scratching techniques, Nano mixes musical genres in an open musical format to satisfy his audience, a format adopted by Mad Events since its creation. The Mad Events 2-year anniversary Beach Party promises to be thundering and prodigious with a white and elegant dresscode. Because a Mad Events party is always full of surprises, professional performances will be held on Roxxy Beach and a big announcement will take place following a draw that will trigger everyone's excitement. Presales, with a unique number, are priced at $20 at Roxxy Beach, at Buzz (Hope Estate) and Jules (Jordan Village). On site, $20 before 17 p.m., more after… For those looking for a unique experience, VIP packs (tables and deckchairs) are available for reservation (see info). Don't delay, the Mad Events 2-year-old Beach Party promises to be glorious. _Vx

Info: +1(721) 520 20 01 or DM instagram – madevents.sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-mad-events-fete-ses-2-ans-au-roxxy-beach-ce-samedi-15-juillet/