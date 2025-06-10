EVENT / MAD EVENTS celebrates its 4th anniversary: ​​three days, three atmospheres, one signature | FAXINFO

In just four years, MAD EVENTS has redefined the festive experience in Saint-Martin. Founded in 2021, the organization quickly established itself as a must-see, blending artistic audacity, unique concepts, and increasingly immersive scenographies. To celebrate this anniversary, the team is rolling out a three-day festive weekend, spanning three locations and three atmospheres, reflecting the energy that has always driven it.

The event kicks off Friday, June 13th at 21 pm on Orient Bay Beach at Joa Beach, with a toes-in-the-sand party. Free but limited capacity, this opening promises an unprecedented vibe, led by the highly anticipated KOPP, a Caribbean turntable icon, along with established talents such as The Edge, Wiwi, Maestro, Eyedol, and Speyenol.

The next day, Saturday, June 14th, the atmosphere will change: head to District 721 in Simpson Bay for a night of madness. The “On fout le bordel” event will mark the first MAD EVENTS at this iconic venue. Headlining the event will be the highly charged NATOXIE, rarely seen on the island, known for his sets mixing Afrobeat, Caribbean rhythms, and explosive energy. Around him, the local scene will be present with Kingkembe, Shawty, Wiwi, and Big Boss. Free before 22 p.m., or all night for holders of the Kalatua presale available on Sparta.

And to round off this festive marathon, on Sunday, June 15, head to Kalatua Beach for the famous All White Beach Party. Immaculate dress code, oversized lineup, visual shows, fireworks, and a toes-in-the-sand atmosphere: everything comes together to end on a high note. Every year, it's a sell-out, and believe us, this edition promises to go even further.

With MAD EVENTS, the seasons pass, but the adrenaline remains. Four years after its launch, the machine is more fired up than ever. And if the intensity of this anniversary weekend is any guide, this is just the beginning.

Info: Instagram – @madevents.sxm / Facebook – Mad Events Sxm

VIP Reservations: +590 690 76 01 53

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-mad-events-fete-ses-4-ans-trois-jours-trois-ambiances-une-signature/