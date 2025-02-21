EVENT: Mad Events lights up the Green Zone for the Heineken Regatta 2025! | FAXINFO

For the first time, Mad Events is taking over the Green Zone for the 45th Heineken Regatta, the world's largest warm-water sailing event! From March 6 to 9, Saint-Martin will vibrate to the rhythm of spectacular races and the craziest parties of the year. With over 20000 visitors and participants from 37 countries, this regatta perfectly embodies its slogan: “Serious Fun”.

An explosive weekend of sport and partying

The event kicks off on Thursday 6th March with a free opening night at Nowhere Special & Yacht Club. An all-local lineup will showcase the island’s talent for the perfect warm-up before a memorable weekend.

Le Friday 7 March, the Green Zone is ablaze on the legendary Bikini Beach. Headlining, OSOCITY, an international DJ with millions of views, promises an electrifying show. Alongside him, King Kembe, Classy D, Maestro, Wiwi and Big Boss will guarantee a high-energy atmosphere between Caribbean rhythms and international sounds. An evening under the stars, with your feet in the sand, which already promises to be legendary!

Le Saturday 8 March, head to Lotus Nightclub for a night of high tension. Top local DJs Shawty, BB Bad, Maestro, Wiwi and Eyedol will be heating up the dance floor before DJ Nano, one of the most influential artists in the United States, arrives. A musical explosion that will keep partygoers on their toes until the end of the night.

Finally, for a grand closing, the Sunday March 9, head to Rainforest Adventures for the legendary Party in the Sky. A unique experience at altitude with a house & techno lineup composed of Calum, Vito, Owlish and an electrifying performance by Chastity Ashley.

A perfect cocktail of music, thrills and Caribbean spirit concocted by Mad Events. Vibrate to the rhythm of the best artists and experience unforgettable evenings in exceptional locations. Tickets are already on sale on the Sparta website. Don't delay in booking your entry ticket and stay connected… The Heineken Regatta 2025 will undoubtedly be memorable! _VX

Instagram: @madevents.sxm — Facebook: Mad Events Sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-mad-events-enflamme-la-green-zone-pour-la-heineken-regatta-2025/