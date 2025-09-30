EVENT: Malik Bentalha expected at the MAD Comedy Club for an exceptional evening | FAXINFO

After a successful launch on July 4th with Nino Arial, MAD Comedy Club returns to the forefront. The first evening was a sell-out and confirmed that Saint-Martin was eagerly awaiting a meeting dedicated to stand up. Building on this enthusiasm, the team of MAD Events is already preparing its second big moment of comedy, planned for Saturday, October 4 at 21 p.m. at the Casino Royale.

This time it's a true star of French humor which will be on display: Malik Bentalha. Revealed by the Jamel Comedy Club, having become one of the most popular comedians of his generation, the artist has filled the largest halls in France, from the Zeniths to the Accor Arena. Its exclusive visit to Saint-Martin represents a turning point for the MAD Comedy Club, which is taking a step forward by welcoming a key figure in French comedy.

For the occasion, the temporary 500-seat hall Casino Royale will be transformed again. Major improvements are announced, with a VIP service and a redesigned bar to offer the public a more fluid and qualitative experience. The intimate atmosphere and proximity to the artist will remain at the heart of the concept, guaranteeing total immersion in the world of stand-up. Note that the event is strictly reserved for adults.

Tickets are now on sale, and tickets are selling fast. You can book online via SPARTA (link available on the MAD Comedy Club Instagram @mad_comedy_club.sxm), on the website madevents.sxm, or at the physical point of sale at Buzz in Hope Estate. VIP tables for four people are offered to enjoy the evening in premium conditions, by reservation at +590 690 22 72 84.

With this second evening, the MAD Comedy Club confirms its ambition: to permanently establish a unmissable laughter event in Saint-MartinThe arrival of Malik Bentalha on October 4 already promises another memorable evening, between biting humor and conviviality.

Shortcut link to the ticket office: https://urls.fr/L3lQ3U

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-malik-bentalha-attendu-au-mad-comedy-club-pour-une-soiree-exceptionnelle/