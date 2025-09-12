EVENT: National Sports Day celebrated this Sunday | FAXINFO

Sunday, September 14, the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin (CTOS SBSM) invites the population to participate in the National Sports DayThe event, organized with the support of several sports associations, aims to honor the diversity of sports practices et promote meetings around free initiations open to all.

La matinee will be devoted to an original challenge at Sandy Ground Tennis Club from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a challenge will combine tennis and paddle. The afternoon, direction the Orient Bay Beach (Waï side) to enjoy the “beach games” from 15 p.m. to 17 p.m., offered by the Archiball, Elloz, Waï Wild Gym and Kakao Beach Club. Young and old can try beach rugby, beach volleyball, beach tennis or even beach fitness, in a friendly and festive atmosphere.

Beyond the discovery of new disciplines, this day aims to remind us that sport is a vector of health, solidarity and shared pleasure. The CTOS emphasizes the importance of creating moments accessible to all, to encourage sports practice from a young age and strengthen social ties through physical activity.

Water and fruit will be made available so that everyone can recharge their batteries between two initiations. The day after the Sports Festival organized by the CommunityThis new unifying meeting promises to liven up this Sunday in September and to remind us, once again, that sport is experienced above all through sharing. _Vx

Info: 06 90 47 89 77 – 06 90 54 22 48

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-la-fete-nationale-du-sport-celebree-ce-dimanche/