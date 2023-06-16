EVENT – NAUTISM: The Sea Festival in Grand-Case this weekend | FAXINFO

As announced in a previous edition, the great Fête de la Mer organized by Métimer returns on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June in Grand-Case with an anthology of nautical activities for young and old.

In partnership with the Department of the Sea, the Tourist Office and the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, the Métimer association will launch the twelfth edition of the Fête de la Mer this weekend in Grand-Case. For safety reasons, mooring in the bay of Grand-Case will be prohibited to boaters throughout the weekend and part of the boulevard at the level of the lolo's will not be accessible to cars. The Fête de la Mer 2023 will therefore be entirely pedestrian thanks to the Territorial Police who will ensure compliance with the measures. On the program for this twelfth edition, which is always looking for volunteers to help it run smoothly (see info): jet ski, towed buoy, wake board, paddle, kayak, donut boats, light sailing or motor boats, Rhyno boats, the all at attractive prices. Without forgetting the games for children on the beach and the initiation to the Longe Côte for adults by the JLCA association on Saturday at 10am. Several boats will also be present in the blue waters of Grand-Case, such as Scoobitoo, the Ataraxie (82 feet) equipped with a toboggan that the public will love, under the watchful eye of a qualified lifeguard.

Many stands await the population, such as that of the SNSM which will carry out a rescue demonstration per day. For lovers of competition, the paddle race and the last regatta of the Northern Islands sailing championships will take place on Sunday morning. The Sea Festival will be beautiful! _Vx

Info to become a volunteer:

+06 90 88 99 09 XNUMX XNUMX

