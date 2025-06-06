EVENT / Poets’ Garden 2025: when words redefine the world | FAXINFO

The Collectivity Garden is about to vibrate to the rhythm of verses this Friday, June 6 at 19 p.m. To mark the 22nd anniversary of the book fair organized by the Conscious Lyrics Foundation, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin is celebrating a new edition of its iconic literary event: the “Poets' Garden,” this year under the evocative theme of “Redefining.”

This cultural event aims to promote poetry by offering rhyme lovers and enthusiasts a platform that showcases oral expression. Renowned poet Lasana M. Sekou is this year's featured guest. His words, rooted in Saint-Martin and Caribbean identity, will offer a moment of grace and reflection. Word jugglers and members of the Conscious Lyrics Foundation will also present their works.

Poetic art will also embrace movement, thanks to an original performance by the contemporary dance company Ö and Co, enhancing the audience's sensory experience. Between words, rhythms, and gestures, it promises to be an evening of transmission and sharing. A wonderful opportunity for the public to come and appreciate the creativity of the island's poets. Showtime tonight at 19 p.m. in the Collectivité garden in Marigot! _Vx

Information: 0590 87 50 04 ext. 1313

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-jardin-des-poetes-2025-quand-les-mots-redefinissent-le-monde/