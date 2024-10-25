EVENT / Restaurant “La Folie” in Maho Village: a new establishment where gastronomy and live shows combine | FAXINFO

Restaurant “La Folie”, located in Maho Village, Dutch part, is a vibrant and immersive culinary experience where madness meets creativity.

Centered around the theme of “madness,” the restaurant combines whimsical décor, eccentric performances, and a playful menu that defies convention. Guests are welcomed into a world of unpredictability, with colorful cocktails, imaginative dishes, and live entertainment ranging from magicians to flash mobs. At La Folie, every meal is a celebration of the unexpected, offering an unforgettable evening filled with fun, laughter, and surprises at every turn.

While the atmosphere is ensured throughout the week by the staff, shows, each more original than the last, are also offered to customers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with magic, burlesque, acrobatics, juggling, stand-up comedy, French cancan. A whole rich and varied program that will certainly satisfy a clientele ready to experience great moments of… "Madness" !

Also, don't forget to book your weekend from October 31st to November 2nd from 17 p.m. to celebrate Halloween with the theme "Freak Show" in other words the "horror" Fair! Scary evenings that you won't soon forget!

Reservations at 06 90 73 57 27 or +1 (721) 523 3433

