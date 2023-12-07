Event: Roberta continues her Jazz Club in Maho | FAXINFO

In love with Saint-Martin, where she has lived for 9 years, Roberta has organized more than 30 concerts there over the last three years: classical music, jazz, blues, etc., as well as a fashion show, dance shows and others.

She does it again on December 15 in the Casino Royale concert hall. This will be the start of a new adventure in Maho for its “Jazz Club”, where music enthusiasts will be able to attend lovely concerts with renowned artists, in a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere, taking up the concept of New York jazz clubs. , like the Blue Note or the Birdland.

Friday December 15 at 18:30 p.m., “Christian Amour Trio” will delight Jazz fans during a unique “Aperitif Event”, not to be missed. Aperitif, tapas and concert: $25. Free valet parking.

Whatsapp reservations: +590 690 88 00 22

Email reservations:

robertaceccarellistudio64@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-roberta-poursuit-son-jazz-club-a-maho/