EVENT / SMEC, 40 years of trust and innovation serving Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last Friday, Saint Martin Electro Clim (SMEC) celebrated its 40th anniversary with an exceptional evening at KKO Beach in Orient Bay. Among the 230 guests in attendance, customers, suppliers, and employees gathered to celebrate this success and share a moment of conviviality, punctuated by a unique concert by Neg'Marrons.

A company rooted in the island

Founded in 1985 in Galisbay, the local company has grown and evolved over the decades. A committed subsidiary of the Sonepar group, a major player in the global distribution of electrical equipment, with a turnover of €32,5 billion in 2024, SMEC is a key player in the economic development of Saint-Martin. With a team of nine employees and more than 150 regular customers, including many installers and businesses, SMEC strives to offer quality products and services tailored to the region's specific electrical and climate needs.

An anniversary marked by loyalty

"Tonight, we are proud to celebrate our history with those who have always trusted us," said Kevin Abraham, head of the Saint-Martin branch located at Hope Estate since 2018. Many employees were honored in the presence of Jérôme Devais, branch manager for the Northern Antilles, including Fernand N., who has 38 years of seniority, and Jacques, who was a manager of SMEC for 22 years. The company also emphasized its commitment to local recruitment and youth training.

An unforgettable and exclusive evening with the Neg'Marrons

To mark the anniversary event, which also served as a way to thank all SMEC customers and employees, the Neg'Marrons, the famous French hip hop group fronted by Ben-J and Jackie Brown, offered an exclusive concert, performing "On fait le bilan," their iconic 25-year-old hit, as well as a new track for the Saint-Martin public. With its strong history and strong local roots, SMEC is already looking to the future with the desire to continue its development and support the island for, at the very least, another 40 years! _VX

