EVENT: Start of Carnival 2024 this Friday, February 2! | FAXINFO

The 2024 Carnival of Saint-Martin promises to be grandiose with the participation of more than 500 children from nursery, primary and secondary schools in the area and no less than 8 troops planned for the big adult parade!

The president of the Saint-Martin Carnival Festivities Association, Luciana Raspail held a press conference Monday morning at the Centr'Hotel in Marigot to announce the official program for Carnival 2024. And the least we can say is is that the organizing team has worked extra hard this year to ensure that the cultural event, so appreciated by the population and tourists alike, regains its former glory.

If the 2023 edition was marked by the lack of participation of troops due to a lack of budget, it will not be the same this year with the notable presence of eight troops among adults (only three troops had taken took part in the parade last year, editor's note) and 10 groups, or more than 500 children expected this Sunday, February 4 for the children's parade.

Ask for the program!

The official opening of the Carnival will take place this Friday, February 2 at 18 p.m. with an adults-children parade which will leave from the Agrément roundabout to reach the market square on the Marigot Seafront.

Saturday February 3: Carnival evening at the Beach-Club le Java restaurant in Grand-Case (pre-sale tickets 20 euros at the Levi's store in Marigot or on the website carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com, 30 euros at the entrance)

Sunday February 4: children's parade (nursery, primary and secondary schools) at 14 p.m. (departure in front of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium) then musical entertainment on rue de Hollande from 18 p.m. to 22 p.m.

Friday February 9: “Carnival history” evening at 19 p.m. in the Marigot car park (at the top of Rue République) with the presence of poets, testimonies and exhibition (entrance fee 20 euros).

Saturday February 10: Jouvé Morning at 5 a.m. from the Agrément roundabout with the presence of the gendarmerie and the territorial police for security reasons. No excess, no act of violence will be tolerated under penalty of pure and simple cancellation of the demonstration according to the organizers.

At 14 hours : treasure hunt in Marigot.

At 20 hours : Jazz and Wine concert at Coco Beach in Orient Bay (pre-sale tickets 30 then 40 euros at the Levi's store in Marigot or on the website carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com, 50 euros at the entrance). Artists present: MALAIKA MAXWELL, KENYO BALY, PATOU, SHAKIYA, NATISHA HANSON, ROYALTY.

Sunday February 11: big parade for adults from 12 p.m. at the Agrément roundabout then parade in the city center of Marigot with choreography competitions and the most beautiful costumes.

At 18 hours : opening of the Carnival village on the market square in Marigot and FREE concert with the presence of the groups XP BAND, EXODUS (Anguilla), GRAND MASTERS (St-Kitts)

Monday, February 12: concert on the Seafront at 20 p.m. with KENYO BALY – KING JAMES – EBONY EMPRESS – LYTE – MAGALI – SACHA MUSSINGTON – JABZ – CIIO THE ARTIST – MAGICX- JUST A ROSE.

Tuesday February 13: Mardi Gras parade at 14 p.m. then concert at 18 p.m. with the presence on stage of YOUTH WAVES BAND, TOLLY BOYS, ZONE and ALL STARZ BAND.

Wednesday, February 14 : Traditional Jump Up in black and white at 19 p.m. then the “Burn Vaval” on the Marigot Seafront.

In advance, happy Carnival 2024 to all, young and old! _AF

