EVENT: STAYCATION returns for summer 2025 | FAXINFO

To encourage residents of Saint Martin and Sint Maarten who have decided to stay on the island during the summer, the Saint Martin Tourist Office is launching the "Staycation 2025" program. The idea is to take advantage of exceptional offers and discounts and rediscover the territory during the summer period.

The Staycation 2025 press conference was held this Tuesday morning at the new The Forest hotel in Anse Marcel, an idyllic and intimate haven of peace surrounded by greenery.

The concept is simple and pleasant, designed for the island's residents: from July 1 to September 30, 2025, they will be able to benefit from discounts and exceptional offers from shops, hotels, and activity operators on the island, simply by presenting a Staycation 2025 card, physical or digital, saved on their phone.

This year, 48 establishments are partners in the operation, including 40 located in France.

To benefit from these advantages, you must be 18 years old, have a French or Dutch identity card and have previously registered on the website https://staycation-saint-martin.fr.

Last year, the system generated a turnover of 38 euros, a result that was nevertheless distorted because some partners had applied the discounts without scanning the famous sesame card.

"Our partners need to play the game well by remembering to scan the Staycation card, which will allow us to establish good statistics for the operation in the long term," explains a representative from the tourist office. Good to know: Merchants can request to extend the operation until the end of October if necessary.

Residents are invited to register on the website starting today, and applications for new partners are still being accepted until the end of the week.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-le-staycation-revient-pour-lete-2025/