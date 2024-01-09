Event: Sugar Apple in Maho this Sunday | FAXINFO

Since its creation 3 years ago, Sugar Apple has continued to excite the crowds during each of its performances.

This acoustic group created in Saint-Martin on the initiative of Nalia Muriel, a lifelong singer, takes you on a musical journey through the best classics of jazz, rock, blues, Latin and Caribbean rhythms… in all languages .

Four professional musicians surround Nalia today to form an exceptional quintet whose energy, charisma, and the quality of its performances delight the public with each outing.

Alfredo Acosta on guitar; Wilki Souklaye on bass; Mikiael Victor on drums; and the latest recruit Gordon Brandon on sax, all experts in their field will accompany Nalia's magical voice and all five should set fire to the Jazz Club at Casino Royale in Maho Sunday January 14 at 18:30 p.m.. For all audiences: dancers or not.

Excerpt from the directory: All of Me, La Vie en Rose, Dead leaves, What is love for, My own ride, Summer time, Mambo Italiano, I've got you under my skin, For me Formidable, Volare, Bamboleo, Guantanamera , Besame Mucho, Cant help falling in Love with you, Can't take my Eyes off of You, Oh Sole Mio / It's now or never, Rosita, La Guadeloupéene…

More information on Sugar Apple: https://www.sugarapplemusic.com

Reservations by whatsapp: +(590) 690 88 00 22

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-sugar-apple-a-maho-ce-dimanche/