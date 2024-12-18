EVENT: The All White Beach Party is making its big comeback! | FAXINFO

This Sunday, December 22, Saint-Martin will be the scene of one of the most anticipated events of the year: the All White Beach Party, organized by Mad Events at Kalatua Beach. Starting at 15 p.m., get ready to experience a pre-Christmas Beach Party combining elegance and festive atmosphere, in an idyllic setting by the sea.

The 2024 edition promises to be memorable with the exceptional presence of DJ Ayane, an emblematic figure of international urban DJing. Recognized for her performances at major festivals such as Quai 54, this pioneer will set the dance floor alight with sets mixing Afrobeat, Funk and Amapiano. A performance that promises to captivate the crowds. Alongside this prestigious guest, renowned local DJs will ensure a build-up throughout the day. DJ Alex and Allan P will open the show, followed by Classy D, Maestro, Wiwi, Big Boss, and Killerz. This eclectic musical lineup will satisfy all dance lovers. With major performances, an exceptional setting and a premium atmosphere, the All White Beach Party is the event not to be missed at the end of the year. Two days before Christmas, it's the perfect opportunity to let off steam and celebrate in a festive and warm spirit. As its name suggests, white attire is required for a bright and elegant atmosphere. This iconic dress code reinforces the refined and festive spirit of the Beach Party, ideal for immortalizing memories at sunset. Tickets are on sale at $20 in advance via Sparta and at several local resellers, Baguettelle, Nova, Buzz or directly at Kalatua Beach. On the day, the price remains at $20 before 17 p.m., but will increase thereafter, so don't delay in getting your precious sesame. For those who wish to enjoy the event in absolute comfort, Mad Events offers a VIP service with tables offering a breathtaking view of the beach and the stage. Reserve your exclusive space by contacting +590 690 76 01 53 or +1 (721) 585 8805. _VX

For more information, send a DM on the MAD EVENTS networks

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-la-all-white-beach-party-fait-son-grand-retour/