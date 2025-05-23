EVENT: The Soul Beach Music Festival returns to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

For its 30th anniversary, the soul-R&B festival returns to its homeland until May 26. Both sides of the island will share a program combining music, comedy shows, and beach parties.

Last Wednesday, the festival's launch party got everyone in the mood right from the start at Casino Royale in Maho Village.

Nearly 600 people brought their best energy to groove to the rhythm of DJ Frank Ski's lively sets in the first part of the evening, followed by DJ E-Clazz at midnight. From 22 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Casino transformed into a veritable nightclub where all generations and cultures moved in time.

“This year, I would like to experience the same energy as at the Saint-Martin carnival. I want to see parents, their children, and all ethnic groups from around the Caribbean come together for our festival!” says Mark Adkins, co-founder of the festival. “We’re coming home this year.”

Where it all began. I was surprised to see the same faces I saw in 1995, during the first edition. At the hotel, at the restaurant, just about everywhere, I meet people I knew a long time ago, it's magical,” he adds. Throughout the festival, more than 3000 people from the United States are expected to celebrate this new edition. _LM

For more details on the programming: https://soulbeach.net/schedule-of-events/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-le-soul-beach-music-festival-fait-son-retour-a-saint-martin/