EVENT: The unmissable at Roxxy Beach this March 23 | FAXINFO

Jimmy Sax and his inseparable saxophone are back at Roxxy Beach in Simpson Bay on March 23 for an unforgettable show. And for good reason, it will be the artist's last at Roxxy Beach which will close its doors for good on April 30, 2024.

Jimmy Sax aka Jeremy Rolland is a formidable saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, composer and showman inclined towards electronic music who, from a very young age, entertained and charmed crowds around the world. Born in the French Caribbean 36 years ago, the artist resides mainly in Saint-Barthélemy. A true beast of the stage, Jimmy Sax has performed over the past four years in some of the world's trendiest venues, such as Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Saint-Barth, Dubai, Paris, Monaco, Capri, New Delhi, Rome, Berlin and Cancun to name just a few… In private shows or in public concerts, this very talented performer always takes great pleasure in putting on a show which is naturally engraved in the memory of the music lovers present. With more than 850.000 followers and more than 300 million views on YouTube, Jimmy Sax enjoyed success with the single “No man no Cry”, a remix by Oliver Koletski which has just reached more than 150 million views and has been awarded the Golden Disc twice. The triumph did not stop there, on the contrary, Jimmy Sax obtained the platinum record in France with the single “Ibiza”, produced with JUL, making him one of the most listened to artists in the country. The unique figure in the world of saxophone and electronic music is currently working on his first real album and many fans are getting impatient. In the meantime, the artist will once again set the stage at Roxxy Beach on March 23, promising a generous show marking the launch of two songs which he is used to performing at each performance at Roxxy Beach: “Time” and “Smile”, new single distributed by Sony which sports its own personalized filter and which fans love. A current single aimed at European markets, "Time" incorporates a musical theme that includes a main piano and several additional instruments that Jimmy Sax plays with and lays his vocals over. From 17 p.m. this Saturday March 23, with free parking for customers, the Roxxy Beach will be the meeting place par excellence, with opening and closing DJ sets provided by Mr Perfect, Nicolas Barcel and Mister T. Tickets are available at Roxxy Beach, at Kar'Ouf in Hope Estate, at Monoprix in Bellevue or online (see info). If this event is to be marked with a gigantic cross in your calendar, the Roxxy Beach is preparing a plethora of other surprises for you throughout the month of April before the closure of this institution which will be missed by many. So keep your eyes open on the Roxxy Beach pages and website, the whole team makes it a point of honor that the month of April 2024 will be rhythmic and memorable until the end… _VX

Info:

Tickets available online ($40) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jimmy-sax-live-at-roxxy-beach-tickets-848499955207?aff=oddtdtcreator

Shortened link: https://t.ly/D7ATV

Table & VIP Cabin Reservations: +1(721) 520-2001

reservations@roxxybeach.com

www.roxxybeach.com

Instagram: roxxybeach.sxm

Jimmy Sax: https://www.youtube.com/JIMMYSAX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-limmanquable-au-roxxy-beach-ce-23-mars/