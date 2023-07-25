EVENT: Throwback to the Mad Events Birthday Beach Party at Roxxy Beach | FAXINFO

On July 15, the Roxxy beach in Simpson Bay filled with a crowd dressed in white to celebrate the two years of existence of Mad Events, during which time the duo trained by Thomas and Yohan has managed to forge an impeccable reputation in the event industry.

Although the public arrived later than usual given the hot weather, they were able to show their enthusiasm and their sense of celebration on July 15th.

With an enticing line-up and its own identity, Mad Events manages to delight the crowd with an open-format line-up to satisfy everyone's musical tastes. The stage set up on the Roxxy beach will have heated up with the unforgettable performances of VJ Ben, Wiwi, Big Boss, Classy D and Maestro who have mastered the art of the warm-up like no one else.

Headlining to celebrate this anniversary, which also marked the organizers' return to their roots at Roxxy Beach, where it all started in 2021, DJ Nano, whose charisma and handling of cakes will remain in the memory. Present from the beginning of the festivities and sympathizing with the public, Nano showed all his talent as a DJ on stage, moving from one style to another with a fluid transition. and unparalleled energy, no helmet please. Before his performance, several artists followed one another within the walls of the Roxxy or on stage, offering performances of dance, light or fire, bringing their share of magic to the starry night. To make the party even more unforgettable, several announcements were made during the evening, including the next event organized by Mad Events, which continues to grow: on Saturday August 12 from 19 p.m., Mad Events is heading to Boho Beach in Baie Nettlé with a concert by rapper Kalash, singer Bamby and a number of artists who will complete the program for this evening, which will mark a turning point in the history of Mad Events. _Vx

Info: +590 690 61 64 65 or instagram – madevents.sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-retour-sur-la-beach-party-danniversaire-de-mad-events-au-roxxy-beach/