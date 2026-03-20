EVENT / Ti Salon du chocolat: a successful gourmet weekend | FAXINFO

Last weekend, until Monday afternoon, at the Anse Marcel Beach Resort, food lovers, curious visitors and lovers of delicious treats rushed to attend the masterclass with guest chefs by the association of restaurant chefs of Saint-Martin (ACRSXM), organizer of the Choco’Carib salonFor this first edition, more than a thousand visitors They travelled over three days, a success for this event supported by the local authority and designed to promote the gastronomy of the territory.

The Collectivity’s 2nd Vice-President, Bernadette Davis, praised the initiative of this trade fair, which aims to ” strengthen economic and tourism development of Saint-Martin.” The Collectivity has thus granted a subsidy of €147.000 to the ACRSXM, which has committed to to organize this event for at least five editionsAlain Warth, president of the association, intends to make this event “a must-attend on the island”.



For three days, the show was constantly packed: “There were so many people today that the hotel had to improvise a second parking lot,” said Alain Warth on Sunday afternoon. More than 350 people per day reportedly made the trip. Visitors were able to closely observe the chefs’ expertise and learn how to make sand roses, but also chocolate-covered marshmallow bears or even chocolate spread. On site, he was also It is possible to taste and buy chocolateand to discover pastries and liqueurs sold by local merchants. The stalls were packed all weekend.



Valérie Damaseau, president of the Tourist Office, emphasized the importance of this type of event during the press conference: “Our island isn’t just about its landscapes, but also its cuisine.” In any case, we thoroughly enjoyed it! _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-ti-salon-du-chocolat-un-week-end-gourmand-reussi/