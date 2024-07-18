EVENT: Victor Schoelcher’s party this Sunday July 21 in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Every year, the Grand-Case festival attracts a large audience for July 21. This Sunday, the former fishing village will come alive all day to honor the memory of Victor Schoelcher.

The celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. with the ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic church of Grand-Case. The officials will then go back up the Boulevard de Grand-Case to make way for the traditional parade at 10:15 a.m., always very appreciated by the population. Around 10:30 a.m., the speeches will begin on the Grand-Case sports field in tribute to the great man who was Victor Schoelcher. The official ceremonies will close around a friendly drink to give way to numerous events and activities throughout the day and until late in the evening, punctuated by the long-awaited fireworks display. Happy celebrations to all. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-fete-de-victor-schoelcher-ce-dimanche-21-juillet-a-grand-case/