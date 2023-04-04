EXAMINATION: Driving simulation sessions organized at the “Fore” training center | FAXINFO

In Saint-Martin, an 84% failure rate for the Highway Code is to be deplored. Between July 2020 and July 2022, only 16% of candidates passed their highway code exam.

“This rate can be explained either by the language barrier or by the fact that the theory does not represent the reality on the island. As a result, we want to reduce the failure rate in highway code exams through road prevention", underlines Aïsha Carty, student in the Social and Local Development Professional License at the IUT Paris Cité, intern at " Future Thinking”, project manager.

It is with this in mind that the “Réflexion Avenir” cooperative of Saint-Martin is organizing road safety workshops in French and English from April 4 to 6, 2023 from 18 p.m. to 20 p.m. at 18, rue Canne à Sucre in Hope Estate. (“FORE” training center).

The objective of these sessions is both to do prevention but also to allow young people to acquire theoretical knowledge relating to the Highway Code. These workshops will bring together young people from the island wishing to prepare for the Highway Code.

