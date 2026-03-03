EXECUTIVE COUNCIL / Music and cinema: three cultural projects relaunched | FAXINFO

Meeting on February 11, executive counsel The Council of State of Saint-Martin has approved several decisions affecting the daily life of the territory. Among them, two cultural aspects which speak directly to young people and families: music in schools and the return of cinema… in a different way.



An orchestra for learning in a different way

The device “Orchestra at school” continues on its way. The idea is simple: to allow students to practice music during school hoursRegardless of their background, behind the music lies a question of equal opportunity, self-confidence, and learning to work together. Playing together, listening to others, finding one’s place in a group: these are all skills that extend far beyond the artistic realm.

For the 2025/2026 school year, the estimated budget amounts to €15.800. The State could contribute €12.640, with the Collectivity providing the remaining €3.160. The Executive Council has therefore approved the financing plan and authorized a grant application to the Directorate of Cultural Affairs of Guadeloupe.



Cinema under the stars

Since Hurricane Irma in 2017, the island has been without a movie theater, much to the dismay of the population. To fill this void, the Collectivity has invested in free outdoor screenings open to allA screen, chairs, sometimes a neighborhood square or a public space transformed for an evening: cinema comes back to life in a different way.

Facing success encounteredThe scheme will be renewed in 2026. The objective remains the same: to offer a access to culture for the greatest number and create moments of sharing. The estimated cost is 36.000 euros, with an expected contribution from the State of 21.600 euros and self-financing from the local authority of 14.400 euros.

Two different projects, but the same ambition : to bring culture to life as close as possible to the inhabitants.



Passeurs d’images renewed in 2026

Another decision by the CE: the renewal of the scheme Image passersDeployed for the first time in 2025 across the territory, this national image education program is primarily aimed at young people aged 12 to 25, in particular those who are far removed from cultural offerings.

In parallel with the device “Cinema in a different way”which offers open-air screenings, Image passers goes further by combining film screenings and audiovisual workshops. Objective: learning to observe, but also to createGiven the encouraging initial feedback, the Collectivity has chosen to repeat the operation in 2026 and submit a new request for support to the Guadeloupe Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs. This is a way of consolidate the momentum around cinema on the island and to bring out local talent in the world of cinema. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/conseil-executif-musique-et-cinema-trois-projets-culturels-relances/