EXHIBITION: Honoring the Saint-Martinois of the Algerian War | FAXINFO

The Community and the “Saint-Martin Historical Society” association are offering an exhibition dedicated to the people of Saint-Martin who took part in the Algerian War.

Accessible in the hall of the Collectivité until December 20, it highlights the research of Serge Gumbs and his association, which made it possible to identify 19 fighters from the island, such as Lucien Richardson, Victor Baly and Hippolyte Rovelet. Visitors can discover photos of these conscripts, as well as their journey from their mobilization by the French army, their transport on the liner Colombie to North Africa, and their participation in the regiments engaged in this major conflict between 1954 and 1962. The exhibition also puts into perspective the context of Saint-Martin in the 50s and 60s and traces the highlights of the war, from the attacks of All Saints' Day in 1954 to the Evian Accords in 1962. Organized with the support of the Collectivité, the exhibition was inaugurated on December 5 during the National Day of Tribute to those who died for France during the Algerian War and the fighting in Morocco and Tunisia. Local authorities, law enforcement and veterans commemorated this tribute at the war memorial, before inviting the public to discover this historical retrospective. A must-see. _VX

