EXHIBITION: Saint-Martin “In the style of Martin Parr” by students of the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school | FAXINFO

In the lobby of the Collectivity, visitors can discover until April 24th a photo exhibition created by final-year students from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school. Entitled “In the style of Martin Parr,” it is the result of two months of applied arts work inspired by the famous British photographer, who died in 2025, known for his critical and often ironic perspective on society.



Guided by their teacher, Ms. Célestine, 27 students from the Agora and MCV programs first analyzed the photographer’s works before producing their own photos with their cell phones, due to a lack of professional equipment. This demanding exercise allowed them to discover photography and also to see their surroundings in a new light. “Martin Parr’s photos may seem ordinary, but they aren’t (…) there’s an irony that’s difficult to capture,” the teacher emphasized.



For Aisha, this project was an opportunity to question the image of her island: “People see Saint Martin as a paradise island, but for me, it also allowed me to see the downsides: the pollution, the police presence…” She chose to photograph a scene of wheelies, a common practice among young people on two-wheeled vehicles. Meanwhile, thanks to this school project, Franz discovered street photography. This experience has inspired him to continue, despite the lack of equipment: “I want to go into the neighborhoods to take more photos, but the quality on my phone is poor.”



Beyond the academic exercise, this exhibition gives their work real visibility. Seeing their photos printed in large format thanks to Photo Caraïbes, and displayed in a public space, “it’s shocking (in a good way),” confides one student. The opening also brought together students from the culinary arts and restaurant program, who offered petits fours prepared with their teacher. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/exposition-saint-martin-a-la-maniere-de-martin-parr-par-les-eleves-du-lycee-professionnel-daniella-jeffry/