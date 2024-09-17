EXHIBITION: Street art takes up residence in the Hall of the Collectivity | FAXINFO

An artistic movement that brings together all forms of art produced in public spaces, street art, also known as urban art, has taken over the walls of the Hall de la Collectivité since September 11 and until the 27th of this month.

As part of the 2023 innovative call for projects launched by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin through the cultural action department, aimed at training centers in the territory, the FORE Îles du Nord Training Center was selected to organize the Decorative Painter / Street Art training. This initiative is part of the COM's desire to promote local creativity and offer unique training opportunities to residents. At the end of this training, the trainees are proud to present a selection of works created during their course. These creations demonstrate their commitment, their artistic evolution and the diversity of styles they have explored. Visible from 8 a.m. to 15 p.m., this exhibition allows visitors to immerse themselves in the world of street art and admire the creative work of these artists who will mark the future of urban art in Saint-Martin. _Vx

