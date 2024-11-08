EXHIBITION: Travelers at Grand-Case airport invited to discover the island’s populations of birds and marine mammals | FAXINFO

Since yesterday, EDEIS, the company operating the Grand-Case airport, has been hosting exhibitions in the departure and arrival lounges, in partnership with the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association, allowing travelers to discover the populations of birds and marine mammals that frequent the island of Saint-Martin.

The aim of these wildlife exhibitions is to raise awareness among a wide audience of the diversity and fragility of the species making up our local ecosystems.

They will remain visible until December 15, 2024. Enjoy!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/exposition-les-voyageurs-a-laeroport-de-grand-case-invites-a-decouvrir-les-populations-doiseaux-et-de-mammiferes-marins-de-lile/