EXHIBITOR STREET INTERVIEWS Why was it important for you to participate in the Grand-Case Tuesdays? | FAXINFO

Sharing their culture, enjoying an experience while expanding their customer base, or simply for the sheer pleasure of it—exhibitors have many reasons for choosing a stand at the Grand-Case Tuesdays market. Among the eighty exhibitors on the boulevard, we met with four of them.

Akiba:

“My cuisine comes from South America, from Guyana, and we are a mix of different cultures: Chinese, African, Indian… So the spices and flavors in the dishes are unique, and I really wanted to share that with the public. It’s an event I’ve already attended, and I thought that my cuisine brought something different and that the people of Grand-Case Tuesdays should try it! This is my first time participating, and I think it’s great; it allows you to meet new people, people who travel, so it’s fantastic, and the carnival costumes are incredible, of course!”











Fabrice:

“The Grand-Case Tuesdays are actually a very well-known event internationally. I just got back from Paris, and I heard about this event from the Paris region, so that’s why I’m taking the opportunity to participate and bring my Guadeloupean culture to Saint-Martin. It’s a first for us, it’s going well, we’re getting settled in. We’re getting to know the locals a bit, we’re adapting! It’s an event that attracts quite a few tourists, and seeing how cosmopolitan it is is really gratifying.”









Kellz:

“I wanted to be here to represent young entrepreneurs and see the wonderful people all around us. This is my second time participating, and honestly, it was the best experience because it brought more customers to my business. I normally deliver my products online and it works well, but being surrounded by people and having physical contact with them adds something extra. And I have so much energy for the coming Tuesdays!”















Clear :

“It’s an institution; there are those who look forward to it every year, whether it’s the tourists or us artisans. There’s a special energy, it’s vibrant, it’s peak season. Grand-Case is a truly authentic village. In previous years, it really boosted my sales and visibility. This year, I’m not so sure, it’s only the beginning, but so far, not so much. I’ve been coming every year for the past four years because you meet new people, you run into people you haven’t seen in a long time, there are exchanges, it’s festive!”

Interview by DR

