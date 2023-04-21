Export of stolen vehicles: a woman arrested by the police | FAXINFO

On Wednesday April 12, the Sint Maarten police and the prosecutor's office carried out a house search in Dutch Quarter, as part of an investigation into the illegal export of stolen vehicles to neighboring islands.

During this search, the police arrested a suspect who is accused of falsifying documents and participating in the illegal export of stolen vehicles. The woman is still incarcerated pending additional information regarding this investigation. While carrying out the search, the police arrested a person who was in an irregular situation on the island. She was transferred to the immigration service. The police and the prosecutor's office of Sint Maarten recall that the falsification of documents and the modification of stolen vehicles are serious crimes, and that people who engage in this type of activity will be held responsible.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible as investigations continue. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/exportation-de-vehicules-voles-une-femme-interpellee-par-les-forces-de-lordre/