Export Saint Lucia Delegation Meets with Minister of TEATT | Government of Sint Maarten

Today, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honourable Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, welcomed a delegation from Export Saint Lucia for an official courtesy call and trade mission briefing. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), the Honourable Mr. Richinel Brug, was also invited to attend, as the delegation’s interests touch on areas where both ministries collaborate.

Export Saint Lucia, the national export promotion agency of Saint Lucia, is leading a trade mission to Sint Maarten and St. Martin from September 1–4, 2025. The delegation includes representatives from diverse sectors such as sustainable agriculture, manufacturing, food and beverage, health and wellness, and value-added products.

Among the businesses represented are:

· Sustainable Agricultural Supplies – fresh produce (bananas, plantains, coconuts, dasheen)

· Praslin Sea Moss Farmers Association and MossSoLucians – suppliers of dried sea moss

· Pure Press & Auera – sugar-free cold-pressed juices and sea moss-based wellness products

· Baron Foods – internationally recognized condiments and sauces

· St. Lucia Distillers – premium rums and spirits

· Saint Lu Woodworking – customized kitchens and furnishings

· Saint Lu Metals & Plastics and Caribbean Metals – commercial windows, roof systems, and fabrication solutions

· Natmed Ltd. – natural health and beauty products

The primary objective of the visit is to introduce Saint Lucian goods and services to the Sint Maarten market, strengthen business-to-business (B2B) linkages, and explore opportunities for sustainable trade partnerships. The delegation will meet with chambers of commerce, distributors, hotels, spas, and retailers to identify collaboration and market entry opportunities.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Heyliger-Marten reaffirmed her commitment to advancing regional cooperation and encouraging economic ties across the Caribbean:

“As islands, we share not only geography but also aspirations for growth and resilience. I welcome the Export Saint Lucia team and encourage local businesses in Sint Maarten to seize this opportunity to connect, explore synergies, and consider partnerships. They are here for a short time, and I urge industries to use this week to see what is possible.”

Export Saint Lucia’s CEO, Ms. Sunita Daniel, expressed that the mission underscores their commitment to expanding Saint Lucia’s international market access, with Sint Maarten serving as a vital gateway for trade in the Northern Caribbean.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Export-Saint-Lucia-Delegation-Meets-with-Minister-of-TEATT.aspx