Fabien Olicard in Saint-Martin: between spectacle and solidarity | FAXINFO

On December 19, the Grand Case Beach Club will host a unique event organized by the Tourism Club: a fun conference featuring the artist Fabien Olicard, famous mentalist, comedian and videographer followed by more than two million subscribers on YouTube.

This unique conference, supported by partners such as Air France, Cap Juluca, La Samanna, GCBC, Coco Beach and Travel Emotions, aims to raise more than €6000 for the association Nature is the Key (NTK), led by Juliette Irish and based in Sandy Ground. The funds raised will be dedicated to the purchase of computers and tablets, to help middle and high school students become familiar with digital tools, essential to their academic success.

Fabien Olicard, known for his shows that combine humor and exploration of cognitive abilities, will offer a brand new show “Matière (Grise)”, centered on non-verbal communication. “He agreed to perform for free, proof of his commitment, and it’s a chance to welcome an artist of this caliber,” said Véronique Legris, director of the Tourism Club. Its president, Patrice Seguin, intends with this initiative to “create a social link with all the players in the territory”.

With a capacity limited to 120 places (€55 per person), the evening promises an exceptional moment of sharing between the general public and socio-professional actors.

Join us on Thursday, December 19 at 19:30 p.m. at the GCBC, to support a great cause and experience an evening that will reveal many secrets about the brain… _VX

Information and reservations: via the attached QR code or on https://shotgun.live/fr/events/conference-fabien-olicard

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fabien-olicard-a-saint-martin-entre-spectacle-et-solidarite/