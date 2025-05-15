Family Trail: nature and conviviality on the program this Friday in Bellevue | FAXINFO

This Friday, May 16, nature lovers and those who enjoy friendly walks will meet at the Bellevue gardens for a new edition of the Family Trail, organized by the association Dream Of Trail SXM.

True to its spirit of discovery and sharing, this weekly meeting invites young and old to explore the hidden trails of the island in a relaxed, family atmosphere.

Le departure will be given at 17:30 p.m. precise, just after the meeting set for 17:25 p.m. at the entrance to the Bellevue trail, at Rasta.

The walk, from a estimated duration between 1h15 and 1h30, is accessible to all with a easy level rated 2,5 out of 5. The only requirements: bring sneakers, a headlamp, water and a small snack to fully enjoy the course and the famous sunset which often enhances the heights of Bellevue.

Even if these walks are usually reserved for families who are members of the association (€25 per year), Dream Of Trail also invites the curious to participate for free in their first outing, for the simple pleasure of discovery. A moment of breathing space in the heart of nature, accessible to all generations. _Vx

Info: 06 90 220 365

