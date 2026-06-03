Farmers, fishermen and livestock holders call for stronger representation at DC ALFA Conference in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Farmers, fishermen and livestock holders from across the six Dutch Caribbean islands have called for stronger representation in regional policy discussions and decision-making processes related to agriculture, fisheries, livestock, food security and rural development.

The call was one of the main outcomes of the 2026 Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance, DC ALFA, Conference, which was held in St. Maarten from May 25 to 29. The conference marked the first time the annual gathering was hosted on the island and brought together approximately 90 participants, including government representatives, farmers, fishermen, livestock holders, educational institutions and regional partners.

During the conference, 26 primary producers from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten issued a letter formally acknowledging DC ALFA as a vital regional platform for primary food producers. Led by Ms. Nancy Prasad of Piskabon, the group requested that DC ALFA act as their representative in regional discussions and policy processes affecting their sectors.

The signatories called for DC ALFA to have a formal role in matters related to agriculture, fisheries, livestock, food security and rural development. They also emphasized the need for practical training opportunities, stronger stakeholder engagement and greater support for local food production. In addition, they advocated for targeted grant and subsidy programs to support small-scale producers, innovation, sustainability and climate resilience.

The request from the primary producers reflected one of the central messages of the conference: that farmers, fishermen and livestock holders must be meaningfully involved in shaping the policies, research and development strategies that affect their work and the region’s food security.

DC ALFA is a collaborative platform established by the agriculture departments of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. The alliance promotes regional cooperation in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, food security and sustainable development.

The 2026 conference featured strategic discussions, stakeholder engagement sessions, training on cooperative development, a workshop on improving access to education and knowledge, field visits, best practice sharing and the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding among the six islands.

The conference was officially opened by the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication of St. Maarten, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, together with Ms. Bernise Stoffer, Program Manager of the Dutch Caribbean Partnership Program at RVO, representing the conference sponsor, Mr. Hamza Kacha of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, EZK.

During her remarks, Ms. Stoffer reaffirmed the continued support of the Ministry of EZK to DC ALFA and emphasized the importance of actively involving farmers, fishermen and livestock holders in discussions and decision-making processes affecting their sectors. She also expressed appreciation for the continued support of the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, LVVN, which enables RVO to facilitate regional cooperation through the Dutch Caribbean Partnership Program.

DC ALFA President Ms. Nathalie Maduro, Director of the Department of Agriculture in Aruba, and Vice President Mr. Shervin Frederick of St. Maarten welcomed participants to the conference. They highlighted the collaboration among the six islands over the past five years, beginning with a shared visioning process and leading to the formal establishment of DC ALFA. Their remarks underscored the islands’ commitment to working together to strengthen food security, sustainable agriculture, fisheries and livestock development throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Key presentations included an update from Mr. Gerbert Kunst, Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, on Public Pillar funds that the Netherlands is making available to the agriculture departments of the Dutch Caribbean islands.

Participants also received an update from Ms. Jamy Gouwie, prospective Chair of the Supervisory Board of the CariFoodFund, CFF. She outlined developments related to future financing opportunities for the agricultural sector and stressed the importance of a regional approach to strengthening food security and agricultural development across the Dutch Caribbean. She also expressed CariFoodFund’s willingness to work closely with DC ALFA and welcomed the opportunity to engage with the alliance as a principal regional partner in supporting the growth and sustainability of the agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors.

Mr. David Mogollon, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS and relations with the European Union’s Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories, OCTs, also gave a presentation on EU support to the agricultural sector in the Caribbean.

Participants placed strong emphasis on the importance of ensuring that research conducted within the Dutch Caribbean accurately reflects the realities of all six islands. They noted that regional policies and development strategies should be based on inclusive, evidence-based research and locally validated data.

Concerns were raised that some regional studies do not always fully capture each island’s unique circumstances. Participants stressed that greater and more timely stakeholder involvement is needed throughout the research process to prevent the development of inaccurate country profiles and policy recommendations.

As an example, concerns were raised about recent PRIVA research, which participants felt did not adequately reflect the current realities and circumstances of all six islands. They emphasized that local stakeholders should be involved throughout research processes to ensure findings are accurate, current and representative of each island’s specific context.

The conference also featured contributions from regional and international experts, including representatives of the World Horti Center, WHC, the University of the West Indies, UWI, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute, CARDI, Saint Barthélemy and the European Union. Their presentations highlighted the importance of research, innovation, education and strategic partnerships in strengthening the agricultural sector throughout the region.

The conference concluded with the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding among the six Dutch Caribbean islands, reaffirming their commitment to regional cooperation and to the continued development of DC ALFA as a sustainable regional platform.

The MoU was signed by the Honorable Minister Geoffrey Wever from Aruba on May 28, 2026. On May 29, additional signatures were provided by Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten from St. Maarten, Commissioner Bruce Zagers from Saba and Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam from St. Eustatius. Commissioner Joselito Statia from Bonaire signed the MoU on June 2, 2026, as the representative was unable to attend the conference due to personal circumstances.

The 2026 DC ALFA Conference underscored the continued importance of regional cooperation in building a more resilient, self-sufficient and sustainable future for the Dutch Caribbean. The renewed MoU further demonstrates the commitment of the Ministers and Commissioners of the six Dutch Caribbean islands to continue strengthening agriculture, fisheries, livestock development and food security through DC ALFA.

The next DC ALFA Conference is scheduled to take place in Saba under the theme: “One Purpose. One Commitment. One Future.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/farmers-fishermen-and-livestock-holders-call-for-stronger-representation-at-dc-alfa-conference-in-st-maarten