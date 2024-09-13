FEES: Award of badges to taxi and bus driver operators | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs Taxi, TCP Bus (Public Transport of People) and TCI (Interurban Collective Transport) drivers that the campaign to collect annual fees for 2024 is underway until October 31, 2024.

All operators must pay this fee, set at €60, by going to the office of the Régie des Finances, at the former École Bord-de-Mer (rue de la Liberté in Marigot) with a valid transport permit or a “Favorable update notice”.

Once the fee has been paid, drivers must go to the Transport Department to obtain the 2024 stickers for their vehicles (taxi, TCP, TCI). Only operators in good standing, with a receipt of payment, a valid license, and, where applicable, an order to modify the seating positions, will receive these stickers. The label will then be affixed to the vehicle by the Transport Department.

Operators who are not up to date are requested to regularize their situation quickly, otherwise penalties will be imposed in the event of an inspection. The Transport Department, located at 162 A rue de Hollande, is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. _Vx

Information: Finance Department 0590 87 50 04 ext. 1307

Transport Department 0590 29 56 26 or 0690 22 17 24

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/redevances-remise-de-macarons-aux-exploitants-chauffeurs-de-taxi-et-de-bus/