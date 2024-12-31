FESTIVITIES: A colorful New Year on the seafront | FAXINFO

To start 2025 off right, the Collectivité of Saint-Martin invites you to the New Year's fireworks on Wednesday 1er January at 21 p.m., on the Marigot seafront. This annual tradition promises, once again, to delight young and old in a festive and warm atmosphere.

Before and after the fireworks show, a local DJ will set the mood to set the rhythm of the evening and get the crowds dancing. The famous lolo's on the seafront will be open, offering a great opportunity to savor local dishes while enjoying this friendly moment. The fireworks will light up the sky with a thousand colors, marking the beginning of a new year with hope and wonder. Come in large numbers to share this magical experience and celebrate together the passage to 2025 in joy and good humor. See you at 21 p.m. on the seafront.

The entire Faxinfo team wishes you all a very happy new year! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-un-nouvel-an-haut-en-couleurs-sur-le-front-de-mer/