FESTIVITIES: A festive and family-friendly New Year’s Day in the heart of Marigot | FAXINFO

Marigot is getting ready to vibrate to the rhythm of music and celebration on the occasion of the Peace Concert and Fireworks organized this Thursday, January 1, 2026. From 17 p.m. to 23 p.m., the seafront will welcome young and old for a friendly moment focused on sharing and living together.

From 17hA play area will be dedicated to children, before giving way to a eclectic musical programmingMC Sham and DJ Tamon will kick off the festivities at 18 PM, followed by Funtopia at 18:45 PM, then Copacabana, Shawn J, and Lyte at 19:15 PM to get the party started. The highlight of the evening will be at 21 PM with a fireworks spectacular lighting up the sky over Marigot, a highly anticipated meeting to celebrate the new year. The party will then continue with KRG Band, MVGS, Elone, and Kenyo until 23 p.m. free event, open to allwhich promises a warm, festive, and truly unifying New Year’s Day. A little early… Happy New Year! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-un-1er-janvier-festif-et-familial-au-coeur-de-marigot/