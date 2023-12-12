FESTIVITIES: Beautiful atmosphere at Concordia for the traditional Chanté Nwèl | FAXINFO

Like every year, the tenants' association of the La Sucrerie residence, chaired by Joël Pierre Elies, organized its traditional Chanté Nwèl on Saturday evening with the groups "Chatt' Matou" and "Ka Entrènou".

Created in 2015, the group “Chatt' Matou” is made up of a synth, a drums, a bass, a guitar, two drums and talented singers. For more than three hours, the musicians showed the extent of their talents to public who came to spend a pleasant time with family or friends two weeks before the Christmas holidays.

The evening continued with the beautiful rhythmic performance of the group “Ka Entrènou”, always ready to make fans of good music, especially gwoka, dance!

The icing on the cake, the members of the tenants' association of the La Sucrerie residence, all dressed in their best Christmas outfits, invited the public to come and taste the famous Christmas ham for free as well as other succulent local recipes .

The opportunity also for Bobby's relatives and friends to celebrate his 50th birthday!

A big congratulations to all the musicians and volunteers of the association who contributed greatly to the success of this festive evening dedicated to sharing and conviviality. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-belle-ambiance-a-concordia-pour-le-traditionnel-chante-nwel/