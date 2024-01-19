FESTIVITIES / Carnival: People in the streets of Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Despite a threatening sky, the atmosphere was festive this Sunday, January 14, 2024 in the streets of Grand-Case for the beautiful drum parade organized by the association “Carnival Festivities of Saint-Martin” chaired by Luciana Raspail.

After having set up the Quartier d'Orléans on the first weekend of January, it was Grand-Case which took advantage of the beginnings of the Saint-Martin Carnival and the public responded more than present. Friday evening, the crowd showed off their best dance moves during the Get Fit 2 Fete in partnership with the Saint Martin Santé association and the Maison Sport Santé des Îles du Nord. Every Friday evening, rewards will await those who correctly answer the health questions asked during the 4th edition of the Get Fit 2 Fete. Participants took part in energizing workout sessions, lulled by the captivating rhythms of Soca, preparing them for the marathon of dance and festivities planned for the month of February. Taking its slogan “We Culture, We Fete” to new heights, the Carnival committee also offers Barventure every Saturday: original afterwork events that take participants through a thrilling journey through the neighborhood's most popular bars and restaurants. This experience in Grand-Case was punctuated by tastings of signature cocktails and local culinary delights, fostering camaraderie while supporting local businesses, artists and DJs. The weekend closed with the highlight of the festivities: the “Drum Parade”, organized in collaboration with the Rhythm and Groove Studio dance association. The streets were invaded by the captivating rhythms of local drummers, creating a unique atmosphere. Artists, revelers and carnival enthusiasts converged to dance in the streets, bringing to life a breathtaking tapestry of sound, movement and color that encapsulates the spirit of our island. A big thank you to the groups: Les Explorateurs, SKA, New Generation Status Band, The Circle of King and Queens, Swali-ka, Bacchanal Storm for their participation. The vibrant and inclusive festivities once again demonstrate the strength of unity and the spirit of unity of carnival lovers. If the 2024 edition of the Saint-Martin Carnival has only just begun, the organizing association has already succeeded in making the event unforgettable. The festive spirit continues in the Sandy Ground district this weekend from January 19 to 21, 2024 with an enticing program of events: Friday – “Get Fit 2 Fete” from 19 p.m., Saturday – “Barventure” from from 20 p.m. at the Soualiga Lime Bar, and Sunday – “Drum Parade” from 16 p.m. in the streets. _VX

Info: Visit the Facebook and Instagram pages: carnavaldesaintmartin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-carnaval-du-monde-dans-les-rues-de-grand-case/