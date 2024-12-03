FESTIVITIES: Celebrations under the sign of fraternity and tradition | FAXINFO

Sunday 1er December, the lighting of the Christmas tree on the Marigot seafront launched the end-of-year festivities. President Louis Mussington placed these celebrations under the sign of unity and fraternity, inviting to build a “great Saint-Martin family” rich in its diversity.

Families were there, attracted by the festive atmosphere: songs, dances and melodies on the steel pan enchanted young and old. The giant fir tree of more than 3 meters, designed as a welcoming cocoon, quickly became the star attraction of the evening. Selfies and group photos multiplied on the networks, attracting tourists and locals for the benefit of the shops and restaurants of Marigot.

The festivities are just beginning

The traditional Christmas serenades will travel through the neighborhoods of Baie Orientale in Grand-Case on Friday, December 13, then from Baie Nettle to Marigot, Friday 20, from 19 p.m. to 23 p.m. The highly anticipated coconut pie, sweet potato pudding, and guavaberry punch contest will be held on December 20, from 10 a.m. to 13 p.m. in the Collectivité hall. On Saturday, December 21, the Marigot waterfront will be the place to be, with its Christmas village and market from 10 a.m. to 18 p.m., followed by the big Christmas concert from 20 p.m. to 23 p.m.

The prize-giving ceremony for the competitions will take place at 10 a.m., not forgetting the Oualichi Christmas Parade on the same day, at 14 p.m., in the streets of Marigot. A rich program to appreciate the magic of Christmas in Saint-Martin. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-des-fetes-sous-le-signe-de-la-fraternite-et-de-la-tradition/