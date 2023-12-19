FESTIVITIES / Christmas parade: an enchanted interlude which attracted many people to Marigot | FAXINFO

The rain that fell on Saturday during the traditional “Oualichi Christmas Parade” did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of children present in the streets of Marigot.

The big Christmas parade organized on Saturday by the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) with the participation of several associations on the island brought together a large number of spectators in the city center of Marigot. The magical show offered by children from different establishments local schools lived up to the event. Several months of preparation were in fact necessary for all nursery schools, primary schools and Mont des Accords college to make the costumes and floats. A big congratulations to all the students and their teachers for their creativity and imagination which amazed the large audience gathered throughout the procession. The magic of Christmas was very present on Saturday in the streets of Marigot!_AF

