FESTIVITIES: Eco-responsible Christmas at Grand-Case airport | FAXINFO

The EDEIS airport in Grand-Case is enchanting its visitors this year with original and eco-responsible Christmas decorations. Made from recycled materials, these creations combine creativity, innovation and respect for the environment.

The Team Déco EDEIS collective, created in 2021 and made up of passionate airport staff, is behind this initiative. Their mission: to beautify spaces while adopting sustainable practices. Among the creations, fir trees and ornaments made from plastic bottles, nutcrackers made from recycled cardboard, and objects made from newspapers. Supported by EDEIS, the airport manager, this project aims to raise awareness among travelers about the importance of recycling while promoting the talent and commitment of the staff. Each decoration embodies this desire to make a difference. Visitors are invited to discover these works that transform the airport hall into a festive and warm space, bringing a burst of magic upon their arrival or departure. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-noel-eco-responsable-a-laeroport-de-grand-case/