FESTIVITIES: Full house for the Tuesdays of Grand-Case | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, March 11, the fishing village returned to its flagship event: the Tuesdays in Grand-Case. The 2025 edition, although reduced to four dates due to budgetary constraints, immediately won over the publicThousands of people flooded the boulevard, giving this event its elegendary excitement.

"Despite the long wait, it is with great joy and pride that we welcome you to this 2025 edition," said Chantal Vernusse, president of Calypso Event, surrounded by officials and sponsors. She recalled that this event, initiated by the merchants of Grand-Case, is a a true cultural crossroads where music, crafts and gastronomy blend for a unique experience.

After the traditional ribbon cutting, the parade with Saint Martin Twirling Entertainment and Les Eplorateurs launched the festivities to the intoxicating rhythm of the Caribbean music. In explosion of colors and feathers, the artists had difficulty making their way through as the crowd was so dense. For their part, the exhibitors saw their stands stormed, happy to participate in this emblematic celebration of theSaint-Martin DNA. The second parade, on the theme of carnival, was one of the highlights of the evening, electrifying the spectators with its flamboyant costumes and dynamic performances.

Moment of grace, the troupe funtopia lit up the night with his musicians, fire eaters et stilt artists, arousing the admiration of all.

For CCISM, this event brings together the creative energy and riches of our island every week. Recalling the importance of support for entrepreneurs, Angeline Laurence insisted: “Seeing the lively boulevard again is a symbol of resilience and hope.”

Marc Ménard, representing thethe Tourist Office, for his part, emphasized the importance of Tuesdays for the visibility of Saint-Martin "We have a beautiful island and a beautiful boulevard, animated by the Mardis and the local population. It was not easy this year, but it was essential to find a solution to maintain this edition."

For his part, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, acknowledged the challenges encountered: "Despite our sometimes difficult discussions, you (the Calypso Event organizing team) defended your position with courage and determination. We understand that it is essential to perpetuate this event and we will do everything possible to support him."

Finally, the sub-prefect Marie Hildegarde Chauveau concluded with emotion: "It is a pleasure to be here today for my first Mardis de Grand-Case." She also praised the tenacity of the organizers in the face of security and economic challenges: "This event, which has almost become a tradition after 23 years, is proof that, even in a difficult context (…), everyone is fighting to live together, it is extraordinary to be able to witness this rebound and this resource." With such general enthusiasm From the very first evening, this 2025 edition of the Mardis de Grand-Case, although reduced to four evenings, promises to be memorable. See you tomorrow from 18 p.m. for the second part of the 2025 edition with the White Parade and its many surprises! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-carton-plein-pour-les-mardis-de-grand-case/